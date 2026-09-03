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A Beatles Tribute

A Beatles Tribute

The Walker Lecture Series invites you to:
A Beatles Tribute
With Studio Two

Studio Two is a Boston-based tribute band that has been passionately playing the music of The Beatles since 2012. Specializing in the early Beatles years (1962-1966), they faithfully recreate the sound, energy, and excitement of their live performances—from their days at The Cavern Club to their groundbreaking American tours.
Wednesday, October 7, 2026
7:30 PM (Doors open at 7:00)
Free
No tickets or reservations required
All ages welcome
Concord City Auditorium, 2 Prince Street
For a complete season schedule, visit www.walkerlecture.org

Concord City Auditorium
07:30 PM - 09:30 PM on Wed, 7 Oct 2026

Event Supported By

Walker Lecture Series
(603) 226-8872
jim@concordcctv.org
walkerlecture.org

Artist Group Info

walkershowinfo@gmail.com
Concord City Auditorium
2 Prince St.
Concord, New Hampshire 03301
https://theaudi.org/

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