A Beatles Tribute
A Beatles Tribute
The Walker Lecture Series invites you to:
A Beatles Tribute
With Studio Two
Studio Two is a Boston-based tribute band that has been passionately playing the music of The Beatles since 2012. Specializing in the early Beatles years (1962-1966), they faithfully recreate the sound, energy, and excitement of their live performances—from their days at The Cavern Club to their groundbreaking American tours.
Wednesday, October 7, 2026
7:30 PM (Doors open at 7:00)
Free
No tickets or reservations required
All ages welcome
Concord City Auditorium, 2 Prince Street
For a complete season schedule, visit www.walkerlecture.org