The Walker Lecture Series invites you to:

A Beatles Tribute

With Studio Two

Studio Two is a Boston-based tribute band that has been passionately playing the music of The Beatles since 2012. Specializing in the early Beatles years (1962-1966), they faithfully recreate the sound, energy, and excitement of their live performances—from their days at The Cavern Club to their groundbreaking American tours.

Wednesday, October 7, 2026

7:30 PM (Doors open at 7:00)

Free

No tickets or reservations required

All ages welcome

Concord City Auditorium, 2 Prince Street

For a complete season schedule, visit www.walkerlecture.org