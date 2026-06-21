© 2026 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Your sustaining gift today helps NHPR unlock $150,000!

51st Annual NH Highland Games & Festival

51st Annual NH Highland Games & Festival

2026 NH Highland Games & Festival
September 18 – 20, 2026
Loon Mountain Resort, Lincoln, NH

From the caber toss to Celtic tunes, Try It activities and sheep dog trials, there’s no better place to ignite your Scottish spirit than the NH Highland Games & Festival!

Join us September 18 – 20 at Loon Mountain Resort in Lincoln, NH for three-days of Scottish pageantry and tradition. Experience the thrill of the Caledonian Clash, explore your roots in Clan Village, and enjoy live music, seminars and authentic Scottish food & whisky. Purchase your tickets to attend one of the largest and most diverse Highland Games held in the US.

Single day tickets and three-day weekend passes available now: nhscot.org/buy-tickets

Be sure to check out our Special Ticketed Events, a great way to enhance your Games experience. Find a list of featured Special Events here: nhscot.org/special-ticketed-events

Loon Mountain Resort
$45-$107
08:00 AM - 05:00 PM on Sun, 20 Sep 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

NHScot
603-229-1975
info@nhscot.org
https://nhscot.org/buy-tickets/
Loon Mountain Resort
60 Loon Mountain Road
Lincoln, New Hampshire 03251
603.745.8111
https://www.loonmtn.com/

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.