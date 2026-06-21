51st Annual NH Highland Games & Festival

2026 NH Highland Games & Festival

September 18 – 20, 2026

Loon Mountain Resort, Lincoln, NH

From the caber toss to Celtic tunes, Try It activities and sheep dog trials, there’s no better place to ignite your Scottish spirit than the NH Highland Games & Festival!

Join us September 18 – 20 at Loon Mountain Resort in Lincoln, NH for three-days of Scottish pageantry and tradition. Experience the thrill of the Caledonian Clash, explore your roots in Clan Village, and enjoy live music, seminars and authentic Scottish food & whisky. Purchase your tickets to attend one of the largest and most diverse Highland Games held in the US.

Single day tickets and three-day weekend passes available now: nhscot.org/buy-tickets

Be sure to check out our Special Ticketed Events, a great way to enhance your Games experience. Find a list of featured Special Events here: nhscot.org/special-ticketed-events