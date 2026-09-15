4th Annual Frizzhome Gardens Fall Festival

Come join us for our 4th annual free Frizzhome Fall Festival on October 3rd!!! My Dad (Howard) will be making at least six flavors of homemade ice cream to give away for free!!! We also will have some homemade baked goods to give away for free and free face painting!!! There will be pumpkin painting!!! Sicilian Street Chef will be our food truck once again and Sun's Up Coffee Co. will be dishing out delicious drinks!!! We will also have over 35 vendors selling amazing items they made themselves!!!