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4th Annual Frizzhome Gardens Fall Festival

4th Annual Frizzhome Gardens Fall Festival

Come join us for our 4th annual free Frizzhome Fall Festival on October 3rd!!! My Dad (Howard) will be making at least six flavors of homemade ice cream to give away for free!!! We also will have some homemade baked goods to give away for free and free face painting!!! There will be pumpkin painting!!! Sicilian Street Chef will be our food truck once again and Sun's Up Coffee Co. will be dishing out delicious drinks!!! We will also have over 35 vendors selling amazing items they made themselves!!!

Frizzhome Gardens
10:00 AM - 03:00 PM on Sat, 3 Oct 2026

Event Supported By

Frizzhome Gardens
6039232914
frizzhome@gmail.com
www.frizzhomegardens.com
Frizzhome Gardens
270 Back River Road
Bedford, New Hampshire 03110
6039232914
frizzhome@gmail.com
www.frizzhomegardens.com

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