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3rd Annual Pig Roast Music Festival

3rd Annual Pig Roast Music Festival

June 20th marks the 3rd annual Pig Roast Music Festival presented by Oddfellow lodge Custos Morum #42 at the Milford NH VFW Post 4368! For the past 2 years, the Oddfellows have been putting on a fantastic community pig roast with a slue of great local artists and bands of all genres providing the entertainment. Expect amazing homemade food made by the Oddfellows, beverages provided by the VFW, and quality entertainment for the whole family! Organized by Oddfellow Lodge members in collaboration with Backwoods Booking and VFW Post 4368. The past two years have been a great success! All the families that attended had an amazing time enjoying the delicious food, bands, and making great new friends! We hope you can join us in the fun!

Milford NH VFW Post 4368
$25
02:00 PM - 10:00 PM on Sat, 20 Jun 2026

Event Supported By

IOOF Custos Morum Lodge #42 Milford NH
16036996371
https://oddfellowsmilfordnh.org
Milford NH VFW Post 4368
1 VFW way.
Milford , New Hampshire 03055
+1 (603) 673-9817
https://www.facebook.com/p/VFW-Post-4368-Milford-NH-100057487989703/

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