39th Fall Artisan Craft Fair: September 12th & 13th, at St. Peter’s Church Londonderry NH

You are invited to spend a delightful autumn day filled with the sweet aroma of fresh apple crisp and the pleasure of getting ahead with your holiday shopping. Join members of St. Peter’s Church by attending their 39th artisan craft fair. This seasonal event will be held Saturday September 12th from 9:30 AM – 4:00 PM and Sunday September 13th from 9:30 AM – 3:00 PM on the grounds of St. Peter’s Episcopal Church located on Mammoth Road at 3 Peabody Row Londonderry NH. Enjoy roaming through 70+ booths of uniquely creative artisan crafts, rain or shine.

Circle these dates and plan to attend whether you are an arts and craft enthusiast or looking to spend a fun, fall day with your family. Appreciate these artists’ talents as they showcase expertise in various mediums featuring jewelry, baskets, quilts, wooden goods, multiple types of artwork, hats, hair accessories, soaps, essential oils, candles, pet accessories, windchimes, and many others. Stroll through the booths for the perfect gift or pick up something for yourself.

While you’re there, grab a burger or a bite at St. Peter’s Bistro, or satisfy your sweet tooth with some homemade apple crisp. This year’s apple crisp selection has been expanded; thanks to the great feedback from last year’s fairgoers. Also try your luck with the ever-popular raffles, where unique items donated by crafters are up for grabs, and delight in hunting for bargains at the well-stocked Great-Deals Tag Sale.

Enjoy a day out on your own or with friends and family, discovering beautiful artisan pieces, talking with the crafters, and meeting others who share your interests. Admission and parking are free. Proceeds benefit the local community as this event serves as a key fundraiser for the church. For more information, visit https://stpeterslondonderry.org/ .

