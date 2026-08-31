36th Annual Book Sale at Saint Anselm College Geisel Library
36th Annual Book Sale at Saint Anselm College Geisel Library
The Geisel Library will host its 36th Annual Book Sale on Friday, October 2nd through Sunday, October 4th.
The book sale includes thousands of books across academic disciplines and genres, fiction and non-fiction alike.
This year's sale offers extensive offerings in literature and drama, history, arts, religion and so much more. Also on sale are DVDs, VHS tapes and music CDs.
Friday, 10/2 – 8:30 am-6:00pm
Saturday, 10/3 – 10:00am-6:00pm
Sunday, 10/4 – 10:00am-1:00pm
Pricing:
$1 paperbacks, audiovisual materials
$2 hardcover books
Cash and credit card accepted
*A separate specials table will be set up for unique titles and large book sets.