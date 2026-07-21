2nd Annual Wells Sports Cards, Pokemon and Memorabilia Show

Join Us for the 2nd Annual Wells Sports Cards and Memorabilia Show!

Support the Wells High School Athletic Boosters while enjoying one of southern Maine's premier sports collectibles events!

Thanks to the incredible support of our community, last year's show raised more than $2,500 for the Wells Athletic Boosters. Our goal this year is even bigger-we're aiming to raise over $5,000 to help support Wells High School student-athletes.

Event Highlights

75+ Sports Card and Memorabilia Vendors

Special Autograph Signing with Boston Celtics Legend Cedric Maxwell

Food Trucks

Silent Auctions and Raffles

Baseball - Football - Basketball - Hockey - Pokemon - TCG - Memorabilia and more!

Whether you're a seasoned collector, a casual fan, or looking for a fun family outing, there's something for everyone.

Come shop, trade, meet fellow collectors, and help make a difference for Wells High School Athletics!

Every admission and purchase helps support Wells High School student-athletes.

URL:

Facebook: https://go.evvnt.com/3742747-0?pid=10413

Date and Time: Sunday, 26 July 2026 at 08:00 - 14:00

Venue details: Wells Junior High School, 1470 Post Road, Wells, Maine, 04090, United States

Category: Attractions | Shows