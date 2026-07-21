© 2026 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
NHPR'S SUMMER RAFFLE IS HAPPENING NOW! GET YOUR TICKETS TODAY AND YOU COULD WIN $35,000 TOWARD A NEW CAR OR $30,000 CASH!

2nd Annual Wells Sports Cards, Pokemon and Memorabilia Show

2nd Annual Wells Sports Cards, Pokemon and Memorabilia Show

Join Us for the 2nd Annual Wells Sports Cards and Memorabilia Show!
Support the Wells High School Athletic Boosters while enjoying one of southern Maine's premier sports collectibles events!
Thanks to the incredible support of our community, last year's show raised more than $2,500 for the Wells Athletic Boosters. Our goal this year is even bigger-we're aiming to raise over $5,000 to help support Wells High School student-athletes.
Event Highlights
75+ Sports Card and Memorabilia Vendors
Special Autograph Signing with Boston Celtics Legend Cedric Maxwell
Food Trucks
Silent Auctions and Raffles
Baseball - Football - Basketball - Hockey - Pokemon - TCG - Memorabilia and more!
Whether you're a seasoned collector, a casual fan, or looking for a fun family outing, there's something for everyone.
Come shop, trade, meet fellow collectors, and help make a difference for Wells High School Athletics!
Every admission and purchase helps support Wells High School student-athletes.

URL:
Facebook: https://go.evvnt.com/3742747-0?pid=10413

Date and Time: Sunday, 26 July 2026 at 08:00 - 14:00

Venue details: Wells Junior High School, 1470 Post Road, Wells, Maine, 04090, United States

Category: Attractions | Shows

Wells Junior High School
08:00 AM - 02:00 PM on Sun, 26 Jul 2026
Get Tickets
Wells Junior High School
1470 Post Road
Wells, Maine 04090

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.