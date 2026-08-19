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August is National Make a Will Month, a reminder to create or review important plans for the future. Check out a resource many of our supporters find helpful: LegacyPlanner is a secure online service that makes it easy to create or update your will -- for free.

2nd Annual NH Author Meet and Greet at Laconia Public Library

2nd Annual NH Author Meet and Greet at Laconia Public Library

Join the Laconia Public Library for a meet & greet of New Hampshire and Laconia authors Warren Huse, Chris Philbrook, DonnaRae Menard, Linda Kepner, Troy Osgood, Judy Bibbins, Sterling Messer, Erick Thiemke, Kathleen D. Bailey, Dana Peters, and Lisa Oliver. They will share about their published fiction, non-fiction, and children's books, followed by a chance to mingle with the audience. Books will be available for purchase and signing from the authors.

Laconia Public Library
06:00 PM - 07:45 PM on Wed, 28 Oct 2026

Artist Group Info

info@laconialibrary.org
Laconia Public Library
695 Main Street
Laconia, New Hampshire 03246
(603) 524-4775
info@laconialibrary.org
http://laconialibrary.org

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