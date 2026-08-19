2nd Annual NH Author Meet and Greet at Laconia Public Library

Join the Laconia Public Library for a meet & greet of New Hampshire and Laconia authors Warren Huse, Chris Philbrook, DonnaRae Menard, Linda Kepner, Troy Osgood, Judy Bibbins, Sterling Messer, Erick Thiemke, Kathleen D. Bailey, Dana Peters, and Lisa Oliver. They will share about their published fiction, non-fiction, and children's books, followed by a chance to mingle with the audience. Books will be available for purchase and signing from the authors.