2nd Annual NH Author Meet and Greet at Laconia Public Library
2nd Annual NH Author Meet and Greet at Laconia Public Library
Join the Laconia Public Library for a meet & greet of New Hampshire and Laconia authors Warren Huse, Chris Philbrook, DonnaRae Menard, Linda Kepner, Troy Osgood, Judy Bibbins, Sterling Messer, Erick Thiemke, Kathleen D. Bailey, Dana Peters, and Lisa Oliver. They will share about their published fiction, non-fiction, and children's books, followed by a chance to mingle with the audience. Books will be available for purchase and signing from the authors.
Laconia Public Library
06:00 PM - 07:45 PM on Wed, 28 Oct 2026
Artist Group Info
info@laconialibrary.org
Laconia Public Library
695 Main StreetLaconia, New Hampshire 03246
(603) 524-4775
info@laconialibrary.org