24th Annual BioBlitz at Seacoast Science Center

Join Seacoast Science Center on Sunday, September 20, 2026 for the 24th BioBlitz, the non-profits annual community science event in Odiorne Point State Park. Families and nature enthusiasts team up with SSC naturalists and guest experts to explore the Park’s habitats to find and identify as many different species as possible in just one day! BioBlitz is a great way to get kids (and adults!) excited about science, learn about the park’s biodiversity, and discover how you can help protect our natural world.

Like an extreme nature scavenger hunt, BioBlitz offers many opportunities for all ages to gain knowledge and hone skills in their favorite areas of nature! Habitat, plant, and animal explorations are scheduled throughout the day, allowing participants to choose among activities that interest them the most. With seven distinct natural habitats to survey, there’s something for everyone! Explorations include tide pools, mammals, seine netting, salt marsh, mushrooms, and more (see full schedule online, subject to change). Find all the details on the BioBlitz web page, and get your tickets to explore with SSC: https://www.seacoastsciencecenter.org/events-overview/bioblitz

