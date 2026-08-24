2026 Seven to Save Announcement

Join the N.H. Preservation Alliance at the Epsom Meetinghouse to celebrate the tremendous rescue of this 1861 landmark, unveil the new Seven to Save list, and check on the progress of other special places from the 20 years of this program.

Since 2006, the New Hampshire Preservation Alliance’s Seven to Save program has helped attract attention and resources to irreplaceable landmarks around the state that are under-used or threatened by neglect, insufficient funds, or unsympathetic development. More than half of the 145+ designated properties are considered saved; a small number have been lost and others are in progress.

About the Program: To date, over one hundred significant places have been listed to Seven to Save, with more than half saved. Owners and advocates for the former listees have used the designation to help develop new solutions and secure new investments. Many places are in the process of rehabilitation while others continue to need significant help. A few have been lost. Criteria for selection include historical significance, the imminence of threat, and the potential impact of listing a site.

This event is free to attend but pre-registration is required.