2026 Hampton Falls Tiger Trot

Join us for the annual Hampton Falls Tiger Trot on Saturday, November 14 — a community road race and morning of fun for everyone!

Take on the 5K through scenic Hampton Falls or join the One Mile walk, run or roll. Kids, adults and participants of all ages and abilities are welcome. However you move, we want you there!

The morning will also feature music, games, entertainment, a food truck, raffles and more.

Race Day Schedule:

9:00 AM — Opening Ceremony & Warm-Ups

9:30 AM — One Mile

10:00 AM — 5K

Proceeds from the Tiger Trot support the Lincoln Akerman School PTO, helping fund programs, supplies and opportunities for LAS students.

Registration is open! Register by Thursday, October 15 to guarantee your official Tiger Trot T-shirt.

Registration and event information:

https://runsignup.com/Race/NH/HamptonFalls/HamptonFallsTigerTrot

Hosted by the Lincoln Akerman School PTO. Timing by Yankee Timing.

Contact:

Hampton Falls Tiger Trot Committee

HFTigerTrot@gmail.com