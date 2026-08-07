2026 Exeter UFO Festival

On September 3rd, 1965, 18-year-old Norman Muscarello reported to the Exeter Police his sighting of an unidentified flying object behind a barn in Kensington. As the Exeter police investigated the site, they too witnessed the object hovering where Muscarello had seen it. Headlines across the nation covered the story, and the rest became history as police and investigators nationwide sought to determine what young Muscarello observed that night.

The Exeter Area Kiwanis Club annually sponsors a celebration of this event: The Exeter UFO Festival. Events, activities, and our speaker venue are centered in downtown Exeter NH.

The Exeter Kiwanis Club, producers of the annual Exeter UFO Festival, are planning a range of fun and exciting activities: a full slate of well-known speakers, children's events (free), merchandise, trolley rides, games and activities in the park, and much more!

Tickets to the Speaker Series (9 presentations over 2 days) are $40; Trolley Tickets are $5/person; merchandise and food have varied prices. All Kids activities and events are free.