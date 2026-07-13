2026 Deerfeild Valley Art Association Summer Members Exhibit
2026 Deerfeild Valley Art Association Summer Members Exhibit
We're thrilled to share that we are moving to a brand-new home,
leaving Northfield with gratitude and arriving in Bernardston with excitement.
Please join us for our grand opening on Sunday, July 19, from 3-6pm.
showcasing an exhibition of original artwork by our talented DVAA members
as well as beautiful, handcrafted items in our gift shop.
Check our website for more details, https://www.deerfieldvalleyart.org/
Fiddleheads Gallery
03:00 PM - 06:00 PM on Sun, 19 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
Deerfield Valley Art Association
Fiddleheads Gallery
105 Main StreetNorthfield, Massachusetts 01360
margedvaa@gmail.com