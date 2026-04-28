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2026 Children’s Museum of New Hampshire Car or Cash Raffle

2026 Children’s Museum of New Hampshire Car or Cash Raffle

Just 700 tickets (fewer than previous years) will be sold, and tickets are only $100. To purchase tickets, visit www.childrens-museum.org. Winning tickets will be drawn at a free event for all purchasers (ages 18+) on Thursday, June 4 between 5-6:30pm at The Brook, 319 New Zealand Road in Seabrook, NH, sponsored by The Boulos Company. This raffle fundraiser is sponsored by Bill Dube Ford Toyota, Rock 101, Z107, and 96.7 News Radio.

Website: https://go.evvnt.com/3606429-2?pid=10413

Date and Time: Mon, 27 Apr 2026 17:00 - Thu, 04 Jun 2026 18:30

Venue details: Children's Museum of New Hampshire, 6 Washington Street, Dover, New Hampshire, 03820, United States

Children's Museum of New Hampshire, Dover
Car or Cash Raffle Ticket: USD 100.00
05:00 PM - 06:30 PM on Tue, 28 Apr 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

The Children's Museum of New Hampshire
603-742-2002
questions@childrens-museum.org
www.childrens-museum.org
Children's Museum of New Hampshire, Dover
6 Washington Street
Dover, New Hampshire 03820

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