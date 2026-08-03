2026 CHaD HERO

Join us for the 21st Annual CHaD HERO on Sunday, October 18, on the Dartmouth College Green in Hanover, N.H., and be a HERO for kids and families across our region.

There are many ways to participate. Challenge yourself with the CHaD HERO half marathon, take part in the 5K run or walk, enjoy Cam's Course 1-Mile Fun Run, volunteer, or join us as a virtual participant.

Every dollar raised through the CHaD HERO fuels life-changing programs, services and compassionate care at Dartmouth Health Children's and the Children's Hospital at Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center (CHaD), ensuring children and families receive the care they need, when they need it most.