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2026 Area Choir Summer Sing

2026 Area Choir Summer Sing

The Area Choir announces a return of their Summer Sing on Saturday, August 15th from 9:30-11:30 AM at South Congregational Church, 20 Church St., Newport NH. Come share a morning of singing with those who enjoy making music together.

There is no fee, no audition, no performance and the Summer Sing is open to everyone. Susan Cancio-Bello, Area Choir Director of Music, has planned a spirited assortment of music for all abilities, with Alex Stewart accompanying on the piano.

To help us plan for enough copies of music, we encourage registration by emailing TheAreaChoir@gmail.com with your name and contact information. Walk-ins are also fine on the morning of August 15 th . For more information contact Karen Little at 603-863-4007 or Susan Cancio-Bello at 603-848-8898.

South Congregational Church
09:30 AM - 11:30 AM on Sat, 15 Aug 2026

Event Supported By

The Area Choir
TheAreaChoir@gmail.org
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100064466813192

Artist Group Info

Nina Kozain
loankoz@mac.com
South Congregational Church
20 Church Street
Newport, New Hampshire 03773

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