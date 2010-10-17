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11th Annual Great New England Fall Craft & Artisan Show -Milford, NH

11th Annual Great New England Fall Craft & Artisan Show -Milford, NH

Our largest show of the year!!
ACCLAIMED THE BEST IN THE REGION!"FABULOUS" ~ "ALL HANDMADE PRODUCTS" ~ "BEST AROUND"!

Sat, Oct 17 | 10 - 4 pm
Sun, Oct 18 | 10 - 4 pm

Indoor show ~ in the enormous Hampshire Dome, 34 Emerson Road in Tax-Free Milford, NH
Come celebrate with us and support 174 of the finest Craftsmen, Specialty Food Makers and Artisans from New England offering a wide variety of high quality wares, home decor, Specialty Food, Chocolate, apparel, fine jewelry, Wood turned products, Authors, Glass designs, Resin works, Wood Carvings, Photography, Paper Mache, Paintings, Lamps, Iron Works, Sketches, Fudge, Hot Sauce, Decor, Furniture and so much more!
Carefully curated show - Never the same show twice, but always just as nice!!

Plus~
Live Music
$100 Door Prize
Food Trucks
Craft Beer & Cocktails
Large Screen TV’s For football viewing
Plenty of indoor seating
Food samples & tastings from Specialty Food Makers
$7 Door Fee valid both days (that's right- return Sunday for free!)
Free entry after 3 pm on Sunday
Free on-site Parking
Ages 14 and under-free
ATM
Service Pets only, please

Follow our Facebook page for updates, news, ticket giveaways, and announcements. ​https://www.facebook.com/GNECraftArtisanShows

For a full event schedule & to join our Email List:
Join our email list --> GNECraftArtisanShows.com

The Hampshire Dome
$7 2-Day Admission | 14 & Under + Sun. after 3pm FREE
10:00 AM - 04:00 PM on Sat, 17 Oct 2026

Event Supported By

Great New England Craft and Artisan Shows
6033219794
gnecraftartisanshows@gmail.com
The Hampshire Dome
34 Emerson Road
Milford, New Hampshire 03055

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