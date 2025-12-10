© 2025 New Hampshire Public Radio

Holidays By Request 2025: Join NHPR for a live holiday celebration!

Published December 10, 2025 at 12:19 PM EST

Cozy up, tune in, and celebrate the season with NHPR.

To wrap up 2025 on a festive note, hosts Rick Ganley and Joe Boehnlein are bringing you two full hours of under-appreciated holiday tunes—all requested by listeners like you. Expect deep cuts, forgotten favorites, and a few delightful surprises.

Want to hear your favorite holiday tune on the air?

Send your requests ahead of time to music@nhpr.org

Join NHPR for a mix live music and your song requests on Friday, Dec. 12 from 7:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.
Emily Quirk
—or—

Call in LIVE during the show at phone number. 603-513-7743

Get ready to raise a mug of cocoa and crank up the cheer—NHPR’s annual Holidays By Request celebration is back, and this year you don’t even have to leave your living room to join in the fun.

But that’s not all. Throughout the night, we'll check in with The Folk Show's Kate McNally to hear live in-studio performances and plenty of good cheer from NHPR staff and friends. It’s the kind of cozy, community radio moment we look forward to all year —and you're invited!

Listen to NHPR on your trusty radio, stream us online, or just ask your smart speaker to "play NHPR."

Musical Guests

Inspired by the spirit of The Word Barn’s Old-Time Jam Sessions with Betsy Green, this wonderful crew is coming together to bring us festive, bluegrass-tinged cheer. Their music brings the kind of warmth that feels like gathering around a fire with friends—joyful, spontaneous, and full of heart.

  • Betsy Green - on fiddle
  • Steve Roy - on mandolin
  • Forrest Schwartz - on clawhammer banjo
  • Tim Fitzpatrick - on guitar

Can’t tune in live?

We’ve got you covered. Settle in for the replay at 2:00 p.m. on Christmas Eve and let the holiday spirit find you. Find the complete schedule of NHPR's Holiday Programming lineup, here.

