Best of Live from Studio D airs New Year's Eve at 4pm and again New Year's Day at 7PM.

It’s been a great year for music, and a busy time for NHPR’s Live from Studio D. Sit back and relax with Morning Edition's Rick Ganley for an hour of music performances and behind the scene conversations recorded live at NHPR in 2023.

Highlights from this special hour of music include The Lone Bellow, Buffalo Nichols, Sunny War, and Larry Campbell & Teresa Williams.