10 things to do in NH this weekend: Prescott Park Arts Festival, Wild About Nature
Keene Wizarding Week returns for its fourth year this weekend.
- Keene Wizarding Week 2023 from Wednesday, July 26 through Sunday, July 30 in downtown Keene. More info.
- Arts Jubilee Summer Concert Series weekly, on Thursday nights at 6 p.m. through August 10 at Cranmore Mountain Resort in North Conway. More info.
- “Grease” Sing-Along on Thursday, July 27 and Friday, July 28 at 7 p.m. at The Music Hall in Portsmouth. More info.
- NOISE (a musical) from Thursday, July 27 through Sunday, July 30 at the Hopkins Center for the Arts on the Dartmouth College campus in Hanover. More info.
- 1970s DJ Dance Party on Friday, July 28 from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. at The Park Theatre in Jaffrey. More info.
- Wild About Nature on Saturday, July 29 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Tin Mountain Conservation Center in Albany. More info. (See also: Caterpillars Count Community Science Project at the Squam Lakes Association)
- 24th Annual Chocolate Fest on Saturday, July 29 from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at Waterville Valley Resort. More info.
- 2023 Sunflower Festival from Saturday, July 29 through Sunday, Aug. 6 at Coppal House Farm in Lee. More info.
- Soccer Mommy with Purr on Sunday, July 30 at 7 p.m. at Prescott Park Arts Festival in Portsmouth. More info.
- Beautiful: The Carole King Musical through Wednesday, Aug. 16 at the New London Barn Playhouse. More info.
BONUS:
- Sail Portsmouth 2023 Talk Ship & Maritime Festival from Friday, July 28 through Monday, July 31 on the Piscataqua River in Portsmouth. More info.