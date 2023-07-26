10 things to do in NH this weekend: Prescott Park Arts Festival, Wild About Nature

Stay in the know about weekend happenings in the Granite State: Sign up for the Weekender newsletter.

Zoey Knox / NHPR Children dressed in costume at Keene Wizarding Week 2021.

Keene Wizarding Week 2023 from Wednesday, July 26 through Sunday, July 30 in downtown Keene. More info.

Arts Jubilee Summer Concert Series weekly, on Thursday nights at 6 p.m. through August 10 at Cranmore Mountain Resort in North Conway. More info.

“Grease” Sing-Along on Thursday, July 27 and Friday, July 28 at 7 p.m. at The Music Hall in Portsmouth. More info.

NOISE (a musical) from Thursday, July 27 through Sunday, July 30 at the Hopkins Center for the Arts on the Dartmouth College campus in Hanover. More info.

1970s DJ Dance Party on Friday, July 28 from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. at The Park Theatre in Jaffrey. More info.

Wild About Nature on Saturday, July 29 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Tin Mountain Conservation Center in Albany. More info. (See also: Caterpillars Count Community Science Project at the Squam Lakes Association)

24th Annual Chocolate Fest on Saturday, July 29 from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at Waterville Valley Resort. More info.

2023 Sunflower Festival from Saturday, July 29 through Sunday, Aug. 6 at Coppal House Farm in Lee. More info.

Soccer Mommy with Purr on Sunday, July 30 at 7 p.m. at Prescott Park Arts Festival in Portsmouth. More info.

Beautiful: The Carole King Musical through Wednesday, Aug. 16 at the New London Barn Playhouse. More info.

