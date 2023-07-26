© 2023 New Hampshire Public Radio

Arts & Culture

10 things to do in NH this weekend: Prescott Park Arts Festival, Wild About Nature

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Zoey Knox
Published July 26, 2023 at 2:49 PM EDT
Soccer Mommy and Purr are playing at Prescott Park Arts Festival in Portsmouth on Sunday night.

Keene Wizarding Week returns for its fourth year this weekend.

Stay in the know about weekend happenings in the Granite State: Sign up for the Weekender newsletter.

For even more events, visit NHPR's community calendar. And don't forget to check the New Hampshire forecast before you head out.

  • Keene Wizarding Week 2023 from Wednesday, July 26 through Sunday, July 30 in downtown Keene. More info.
  • Arts Jubilee Summer Concert Series weekly, on Thursday nights at 6 p.m. through August 10 at Cranmore Mountain Resort in North Conway. More info.
  • “Grease” Sing-Along on Thursday, July 27 and Friday, July 28 at 7 p.m. at The Music Hall in Portsmouth. More info.
  • NOISE (a musical) from Thursday, July 27 through Sunday, July 30 at the Hopkins Center for the Arts on the Dartmouth College campus in Hanover. More info.
  • 1970s DJ Dance Party on Friday, July 28 from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. at The Park Theatre in Jaffrey. More info.
  • 24th Annual Chocolate Fest on Saturday, July 29 from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at Waterville Valley Resort. More info.
  • 2023 Sunflower Festival from Saturday, July 29 through Sunday, Aug. 6 at Coppal House Farm in Lee. More info.
  • Soccer Mommy with Purr on Sunday, July 30 at 7 p.m. at Prescott Park Arts Festival in Portsmouth. More info.
  • Beautiful: The Carole King Musical through Wednesday, Aug. 16 at the New London Barn Playhouse. More info.

BONUS:

  • Sail Portsmouth 2023 Talk Ship & Maritime Festival from Friday, July 28 through Monday, July 31 on the Piscataqua River in Portsmouth. More info.
Zoey Knox
Zoey Knox is NHPR's newsroom engagement producer. She has spent most of her radio years at college radio stations in Madison, WI (WSUM) and Seattle, WA (KXSU).
