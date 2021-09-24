© 2021 New Hampshire Public Radio

All Things Considered
NHPR's Summer Music Series
0000017a-15d9-d736-a57f-17ff90b20002Highlighting the performers, festivals, and venues that make up New Hampshire's summer music scene. Stories will air on NHPR's All Things Considered throughout the summer.Want to share your favorite New Hampshire summer music experience? Click here to send us a note!

Music Series: Sharon Jones Sings Jazz

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Peter Biello,
Julia Furukawa
Published September 24, 2021 at 4:24 PM EDT
Sharon Jones
Courtesy
/
Sharon Jones is a jazz singer from Portsmouth.

With fall in the air, it's time for our Summer Music Series to come to an end.

All season long, we've been bringing you artists making music right here in the Granite State, and this week we're closing our series with Sharon Jones, a jazz singer based in Portsmouth.

Growing up in a musical household, Jones started singing from a young age. More than 57 years later, she's still performing. Jones sat down with All Things Considered host Peter Biello to talk about her music, and the emotion she puts behind every performance.

All Things Considered
