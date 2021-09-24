Music Series: Sharon Jones Sings Jazz

With fall in the air, it's time for our Summer Music Series to come to an end.

All season long, we've been bringing you artists making music right here in the Granite State, and this week we're closing our series with Sharon Jones, a jazz singer based in Portsmouth.

Growing up in a musical household, Jones started singing from a young age. More than 57 years later, she's still performing. Jones sat down with All Things Considered host Peter Biello to talk about her music, and the emotion she puts behind every performance.