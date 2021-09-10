NHPR's Music Series: Jose Lezcano Brings Global Perspective To Classical Guitar

This week on NHPR's Music Series, NHPR's All Things Considered host Peter Biello spoke with classical guitarist and professor Jose Lezcano about his career.

Lezcano has traveled the world in musical pursuits, bringing the influence of his home country, Cuba, with him along the way.

His concertos and etudes honor global music and are influenced by poetry, bringing a worldly perspective on classical music to New Hampshire.

