WebHeader_Grove.jpg
All Things Considered

NHPR's Music Series: Jose Lezcano Brings Global Perspective To Classical Guitar

By Julia Furukawa,
Peter Biello
Published September 10, 2021
Jose Lezcano
Courtesy
/
Jose Lezcano with his guitar.

This week on NHPR's Music Series, NHPR's All Things Considered host Peter Biello spoke with classical guitarist and professor Jose Lezcano about his career.

Lezcano has traveled the world in musical pursuits, bringing the influence of his home country, Cuba, with him along the way.

His concertos and etudes honor global music and are influenced by poetry, bringing a worldly perspective on classical music to New Hampshire.

Julia Furukawa
Julia Furukawa joined the NHPR team in 2021 as a fellow producing All Things Considered after working as a reporter and editor for The Paris News in Texas and a freelancer for KNKX Public Radio in Seattle.
Peter Biello
Peter Biello is the host of All Things Considered and Writers on a New England Stage at New Hampshire Public Radio. He has served as a producer/announcer/host of Weekend Edition Saturday at Vermont Public Radio and as a reporter/host of Morning Edition at WHQR in Wilmington, North Carolina.
