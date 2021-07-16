© 2021 New Hampshire Public Radio

0000017a-15d9-d736-a57f-17ff90b20002Highlighting the performers, festivals, and venues that make up New Hampshire's summer music scene. Stories will air on NHPR's All Things Considered throughout the summer.Want to share your favorite New Hampshire summer music experience? Click here to send us a note!

Summer Music Series: Scott Solsky Goes Solo

Published July 16, 2021 at 3:34 PM EDT
Jazz musician Scott Solsky releases a debut solo album July 2021.

Concord musician Scott Solsky, known for his work in the NH band Trade, is going solo with his new album, "Home." The new album, mostly written before the pandemic began, features a mix of jazztronica, funk, and jazz, and features tunes that call to mind both Trade's signature sound and the music of Bill Frisell. NHPR's Peter Biello spoke with Scott about his music and also music by New Hampshire musicians he'd like to recommend to NHPR listeners. 

  

