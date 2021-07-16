Summer Music Series: Scott Solsky Goes Solo

Concord musician Scott Solsky, known for his work in the NH band Trade, is going solo with his new album, "Home." The new album, mostly written before the pandemic began, features a mix of jazztronica, funk, and jazz, and features tunes that call to mind both Trade's signature sound and the music of Bill Frisell. NHPR's Peter Biello spoke with Scott about his music and also music by New Hampshire musicians he'd like to recommend to NHPR listeners.