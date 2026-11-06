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NH 2026 General Election Results

It could be days before the winner of Mississippi's U.S. Senate race is declared

NPR | By Elise Gregg,
A Martínez
Published November 6, 2026 at 4:47 AM EST

Votes are still being counted in Mississippi to see if Democrat Scott Colom will hold onto his lead over incumbent Republican Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Elise Gregg
A Martínez
A Martínez is one of the hosts of Morning Edition and Up First.

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