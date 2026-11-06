It could be days before the winner of Mississippi's U.S. Senate race is declared
Votes are still being counted in Mississippi to see if Democrat Scott Colom will hold onto his lead over incumbent Republican Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith.
Copyright 2026 NPR
Votes are still being counted in Mississippi to see if Democrat Scott Colom will hold onto his lead over incumbent Republican Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith.
Copyright 2026 NPR
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