Fill in the blank in the quiz: Vance says they lost the midterms because of ____
The midterms are over! But forget that — Heidi Klum dressed as a severed hand! You have to have diverse interests to win the quiz.
Copyright 2026 NPR
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The midterms are over! But forget that — Heidi Klum dressed as a severed hand! You have to have diverse interests to win the quiz.
Copyright 2026 NPR
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