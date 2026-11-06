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NH 2026 General Election Results

Fill in the blank in the quiz: Vance says they lost the midterms because of ____

NPR | By Holly J. Morris
Published November 6, 2026 at 5:00 AM EST
From left: Governor-elect David Crowley, Heidi Klum, Pope Leo.
John Moore/Getty Images; Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Empire State Realty Trust; Alberto Pizzoli/AFP via Getty Images)
From left: Governor-elect David Crowley, Heidi Klum, Pope Leo.

The midterms are over! But forget that — Heidi Klum dressed as a severed hand! You have to have diverse interests to win the quiz.

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Holly J. Morris
Holly J. Morris works on NPR's Training team.
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