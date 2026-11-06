College football teams scramble to secure playoff spot
NPR's A Martinez speaks with CBS Sports college football writer Shehan Jeyarajah about the tightening competition among college football teams vying for playoff spots.
Copyright 2026 NPR
NPR's A Martinez speaks with CBS Sports college football writer Shehan Jeyarajah about the tightening competition among college football teams vying for playoff spots.
Copyright 2026 NPR
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