© 2026 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
NH 2026 General Election Results

College football teams scramble to secure playoff spot

NPR | By A Martínez
Published November 6, 2026 at 4:45 AM EST

NPR's A Martinez speaks with CBS Sports college football writer Shehan Jeyarajah about the tightening competition among college football teams vying for playoff spots.

Copyright 2026 NPR
A Martínez
A Martínez is one of the hosts of Morning Edition and Up First.

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.