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NH 2026 General Election Results

The reason why Tehran is paying attention to Republican midterm losses

NPR | By Mary Louise Kelly,
Tom Bowman
Published November 5, 2026 at 5:29 PM EST

NPR's Mary Louise Kelly speaks with Pentagon correspondent Tom Bowman about how the Democrats might use their newly acquired power to curb the war in Iran.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Mary Louise Kelly
Mary Louise Kelly is a host of All Things Considered, NPR's flagship afternoon newsmagazine. She is also the host of NPR's national security podcast, Sources & Methods.
See stories by Mary Louise Kelly
Tom Bowman
Tom Bowman is a NPR National Desk reporter covering the Pentagon.
See stories by Tom Bowman

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