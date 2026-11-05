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Remote Alaska village is still recovering from 2025 storm

KYUK | By Samantha Watson
Published November 5, 2026 at 5:58 PM EST

Last October, remnants of a typhoon slammed into the Western Alaska coast. We hear from the ground from Kipnuk about how people are trying to rebuild enough to move back.

Copyright 2026 KYUK
Samantha Watson

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