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NH 2026 General Election Results

Morning news brief

NPR | By Michel Martin,
Steve Inskeep
Published November 4, 2026 at 4:52 AM EST

Democrats flip control of the House and Senate, Trump blames others after GOP candidates lose key races, congressional Democrats plan to flex the muscle of the legislative branch with newfound control.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Michel Martin
Michel Martin is a host of Morning Edition.
See stories by Michel Martin
Steve Inskeep
Steve Inskeep is a host of NPR's Morning Edition and Up First.

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