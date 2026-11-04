Morning news brief
Democrats flip control of the House and Senate, Trump blames others after GOP candidates lose key races, congressional Democrats plan to flex the muscle of the legislative branch with newfound control.
Copyright 2026 NPR
Democrats flip control of the House and Senate, Trump blames others after GOP candidates lose key races, congressional Democrats plan to flex the muscle of the legislative branch with newfound control.
Copyright 2026 NPR
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