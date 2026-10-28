Tampa Bay Rays extends World Series against the Milwaukee Brewers
The Tampa Bay Rays won a thrilling 12-inning game to keep their World Series hopes alive. The Milwaukee Brewers have a 3-1 lead as the Series goes to Game 5.
Copyright 2026 NPR
The Tampa Bay Rays won a thrilling 12-inning game to keep their World Series hopes alive. The Milwaukee Brewers have a 3-1 lead as the Series goes to Game 5.
Copyright 2026 NPR
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