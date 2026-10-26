© 2026 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Turn your vehicle into a vote for local news by donating it to NHPR today.

Trump travels to Mississippi to campaign before the midterms

NPR | By Stephen Fowler
Published October 26, 2026 at 5:51 PM EDT

President Trump is travelling to Mississippi to campaign before the midterms. The state's U.S. Senate race has seen millions of dollars in last-minute spending.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Stephen Fowler
Stephen Fowler is a political reporter with NPR’s Washington Desk, where he currently reports on the restructuring of federal government and the future of the Democratic and Republican parties after Donald Trump’s return to office.

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.