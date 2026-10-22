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Oracle's debt is growing. The tech giant's investors are concerned

NPR | By Ricky Mulvey,
Adrian Ma
Published October 22, 2026 at 4:57 AM EDT

Oracle, the multinational tech giant has taken on a lot of loans to build up its AI capacity. But Oracle's investors are not happy with this piling debt load.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Ricky Mulvey
Adrian Ma
Adrian Ma covers work, money and other "business-ish" for The Indicator from Planet Money, the daily economics podcast from NPR.

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