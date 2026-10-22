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New Mexico lawsuit accuses Epstein associates of hiding sex trafficking at his ranch

NPR | By Ava Berger
Published October 22, 2026 at 4:56 AM EDT

New Mexico has filed a civil lawsuit against Jeffrey Epstein's accountant and lawyer, accusing them of concealing sex trafficking at his ranch.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Ava Berger

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