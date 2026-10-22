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Morning news brief

NPR | By Leila Fadel,
A Martínez
Published October 22, 2026 at 4:57 AM EDT

President Trump and former President Obama are on the campaign trail for the midterms, U.S. and Israel are planning for a possible post-midterms attack on Iran, Musk says SpaceX and Tesla could merge.

Copyright 2026 NPR
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Leila Fadel
Leila Fadel is a host of Morning Edition, as well as NPR's morning news podcast Up First.
See stories by Leila Fadel
A Martínez
A Martínez is one of the hosts of Morning Edition and Up First.
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