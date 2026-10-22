Elon Musk says Space X and Tesla are considering a merger
CEO Elon Musk says both Space X and Tesla have formed special committees to discuss the idea of a merger, but a merger would require approval of 50% of shareholders.
Copyright 2026 NPR
CEO Elon Musk says both Space X and Tesla have formed special committees to discuss the idea of a merger, but a merger would require approval of 50% of shareholders.
Copyright 2026 NPR
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