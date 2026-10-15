Trump continues to rally voters in red states as Republicans face competitive races
How does President Trump's travel compare to past campaigns and what does it say about Republicans' level of concern about the midterms?
Copyright 2026 NPR
How does President Trump's travel compare to past campaigns and what does it say about Republicans' level of concern about the midterms?
Copyright 2026 NPR
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