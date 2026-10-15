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Trump continues to rally voters in red states as Republicans face competitive races

NPR | By Tamara Keith
Published October 15, 2026 at 6:43 AM EDT

How does President Trump's travel compare to past campaigns and what does it say about Republicans' level of concern about the midterms?

Copyright 2026 NPR
Tamara Keith
Tamara Keith is a Senior Political Correspondent for NPR and co-hosts the NPR Politics Podcast.
See stories by Tamara Keith

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