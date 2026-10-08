Who will become the next Nobel laureate?
The Swedish Academy announces the winner of the Nobel Prize in Literature Thursday, and the literary world is speculating about which writers could become the latest Nobel laureate.
Copyright 2026 NPR
The Swedish Academy announces the winner of the Nobel Prize in Literature Thursday, and the literary world is speculating about which writers could become the latest Nobel laureate.
Copyright 2026 NPR
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