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Motive behind midair attack aboard FlyDubai plane remains unclear

NPR | By Michel Martin,
Kat Lonsdorf
Published October 5, 2026 at 6:53 AM EDT

Investigators are still searching for the motive behind the midair attack aboard a commercial plane full of passengers heading from Dubai to Tel Aviv last week.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Michel Martin
Michel Martin is a host of Morning Edition.
See stories by Michel Martin
Kat Lonsdorf
Kat Lonsdorf is reporter for NPR, often covering national security and international stories. She is based in Washington, D.C.
See stories by Kat Lonsdorf

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