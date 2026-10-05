Motive behind midair attack aboard FlyDubai plane remains unclear
Investigators are still searching for the motive behind the midair attack aboard a commercial plane full of passengers heading from Dubai to Tel Aviv last week.
Copyright 2026 NPR
Investigators are still searching for the motive behind the midair attack aboard a commercial plane full of passengers heading from Dubai to Tel Aviv last week.
Copyright 2026 NPR
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