© 2026 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
We're fiercely committed to bringing you reliable, fact-based news. While we missed our Fall Drive goal, it's not too late to help us finish strong. Take a minute to chip in today if you can!

Leaning into culture war flashpoints, Hegseth announces new Pentagon initiatives

NPR | By Quil Lawrence,
Michel Martin
Published October 1, 2026 at 4:41 AM EDT

In an address to troops, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth leaned hard into culture war flashpoints, while touting new military initiatives.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Tags
NPR National News
Quil Lawrence
Quil Lawrence is a New York-based correspondent for NPR News, covering national security and veterans' issues nationwide.
See stories by Quil Lawrence
Michel Martin
Michel Martin is a host of Morning Edition.
See stories by Michel Martin
Related Content

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.