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Israel's PM says a pilot tried to crash a plane of mostly Israeli passengers

NPR | By Kat Lonsdorf,
A Martínez
Published October 1, 2026 at 12:06 AM EDT

Israel's prime minister says a pilot on a flight full of Israelis from Dubai to Tel Aviv tried to crash the plane after stabbing other pilot

Copyright 2026 NPR
Kat Lonsdorf
Kat Lonsdorf is reporter for NPR, often covering national security and international stories. She is based in Washington, D.C.
See stories by Kat Lonsdorf
A Martínez
A Martínez is one of the hosts of Morning Edition and Up First.

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