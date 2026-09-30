Venezuelan man shot by ICE agent in Texas charged with assault and resisting arrest
A Venezuelan man shot by an ICE agent during an enforcement operation in Texas is charged with assaulting and resisting an officer.
Copyright 2026 KUT News
A Venezuelan man shot by an ICE agent during an enforcement operation in Texas is charged with assaulting and resisting an officer.
Copyright 2026 KUT News
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