© 2026 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
We're fiercely committed to bringing you reliable, fact-based news. While we missed our Fall Drive goal, it's not too late to help us finish strong. Take a minute to chip in today if you can!

Venezuelan man shot by ICE agent in Texas charged with assault and resisting arrest

KUT 90.5 | By Mose Buchele
Published September 30, 2026 at 4:42 AM EDT

A Venezuelan man shot by an ICE agent during an enforcement operation in Texas is charged with assaulting and resisting an officer.

Copyright 2026 KUT News
Mose Buchele
Mose Buchele is the Austin-based broadcast reporter for KUT's NPR partnership StateImpact Texas . He has been on staff at KUT 90.5 since 2009, covering
See stories by Mose Buchele

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.