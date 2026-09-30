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Meta's Muse: Killer app? Security nightmare? Both?

NPR | By Connor Donevan,
Tinbete ErmyasSacha Pfeiffer
Published September 30, 2026 at 5:59 PM EDT

Meta's AI Assistant has been downloaded millions of times. It could change the way we experience the internet, it'll just need a whole lot of your personal data first.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Connor Donevan
See stories by Connor Donevan
Tinbete Ermyas
Sacha Pfeiffer
Correspondent, Investigations
See stories by Sacha Pfeiffer

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