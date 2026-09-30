Meta's Muse: Killer app? Security nightmare? Both?
Meta's AI Assistant has been downloaded millions of times. It could change the way we experience the internet, it'll just need a whole lot of your personal data first.
Copyright 2026 NPR
Meta's AI Assistant has been downloaded millions of times. It could change the way we experience the internet, it'll just need a whole lot of your personal data first.
Copyright 2026 NPR
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