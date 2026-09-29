Trump hosts tech executives as administration doubles down on AI
President Trump met with AI CEOs at the White House on Tuesday and promoted a new government AI tool even as concerns about the technology's risks grow.
Copyright 2026 NPR
President Trump met with AI CEOs at the White House on Tuesday and promoted a new government AI tool even as concerns about the technology's risks grow.
Copyright 2026 NPR
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