Guitarist Tom Morello gets political on 'Everyone Gets Everything They Want'
NPR's Juana Summers talks with Tom Morello, co-founder of Rage Against the Machine, about his first solo rock record Everyone Gets Everything They Want.
Copyright 2026 NPR
NPR's Juana Summers talks with Tom Morello, co-founder of Rage Against the Machine, about his first solo rock record Everyone Gets Everything They Want.
Copyright 2026 NPR
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