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5 men suspected of plotting a terrorist act arrested near U.K. air base

NPR | By Lauren Frayer,
Leila Fadel
Published September 28, 2026 at 4:43 AM EDT

British police arrested five men on suspicion of plotting a van bomb attack near a military base in Gloucestershire used by the United States Air Force.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Lauren Frayer
Lauren Frayer is NPR's international correspondent based in London.
See stories by Lauren Frayer
Leila Fadel
Leila Fadel is a host of Morning Edition, as well as NPR's morning news podcast Up First.
See stories by Leila Fadel

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