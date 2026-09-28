5 men suspected of plotting a terrorist act arrested near U.K. air base
British police arrested five men on suspicion of plotting a van bomb attack near a military base in Gloucestershire used by the United States Air Force.
Copyright 2026 NPR
British police arrested five men on suspicion of plotting a van bomb attack near a military base in Gloucestershire used by the United States Air Force.
Copyright 2026 NPR
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