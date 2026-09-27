After Hurricane Helene, this community was inspired to learn how to use power tools
People in western North Carolina are learning to use power tools two years after Hurricane Helene. They want to be prepared for future disasters.
Copyright 2026 NPR
People in western North Carolina are learning to use power tools two years after Hurricane Helene. They want to be prepared for future disasters.
Copyright 2026 NPR
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