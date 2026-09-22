© 2026 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support NHPR today and your gift will be matched $1 for $1!

Civil rights groups demand accountability after ICE agent shoots man in Texas

NPR | By Greta Díaz González Vázquez
Published September 22, 2026 at 6:47 AM EDT

Civil rights groups are calling for "independent oversight" of the investigation into Sunday's ICE-involved shooting of a man in Austin, Texas.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Greta Díaz González Vázquez

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.