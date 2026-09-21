Trump's big weekend: The arch, Greenland, and media outlets banned from White House
President Trump's exertion of power over the press, Greenland and even the D.C. landscape are teeing up questions over the president's limits.
Copyright 2026 NPR
President Trump's exertion of power over the press, Greenland and even the D.C. landscape are teeing up questions over the president's limits.
Copyright 2026 NPR
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.