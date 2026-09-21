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Trump's big weekend: The arch, Greenland, and media outlets banned from White House

NPR | By Danielle Kurtzleben
Published September 21, 2026 at 5:52 PM EDT

President Trump's exertion of power over the press, Greenland and even the D.C. landscape are teeing up questions over the president's limits.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Danielle Kurtzleben
Danielle Kurtzleben is a White House correspondent on NPR's Washington Desk. She appears regularly on the NPR Politics Podcast and other NPR shows. 
See stories by Danielle Kurtzleben

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