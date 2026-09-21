© 2026 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support NHPR today and your gift will be matched $1 for $1!

Soaring living costs have many Nigerian couples rethinking the lavish wedding tradition

NPR | By Jewel Bright
Published September 21, 2026 at 6:44 PM EDT

Nigeria's lavish wedding tradition is colliding with a cost-of-living crisis, forcing young couples to rethink how they say "I do."

Copyright 2026 NPR
Jewel Bright

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.